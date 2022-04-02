AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,253 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemours by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

