AE Wealth Management LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLNE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 164,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 41.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 358,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 206,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 228.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.80. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.