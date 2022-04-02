AE Wealth Management LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XERS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 131,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $171.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

