AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,626 Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA opened at $7.15 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

