AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,715 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJUN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

