AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,251 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,377 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bionano Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.