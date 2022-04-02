AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $148.84 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.91 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41.

