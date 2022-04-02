AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 863,381 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 169,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

