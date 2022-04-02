AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of FNDE opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

