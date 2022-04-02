AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

