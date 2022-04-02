Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE AEZS opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

