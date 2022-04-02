Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

AFMD opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

