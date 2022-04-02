Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Sells $109,739.35 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

