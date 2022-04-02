AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MITT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,631. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.