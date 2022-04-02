AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MITT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,631. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.