ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77.

About ageas SA/NV (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.