Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

