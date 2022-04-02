Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ALRN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. KCK LTD. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

