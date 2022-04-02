Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ACDVF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 22,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,125. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

