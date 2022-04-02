Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €3.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AF remained flat at $€4.10 ($4.50) during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,411,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €3.98 and a 200-day moving average of €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

