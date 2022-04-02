Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $161.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Akouos has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.50.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Akouos by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

