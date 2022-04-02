Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 284,536 shares.The stock last traded at $30.32 and had previously closed at $30.83.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $598.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.