Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 4,944 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
