Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,373,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,702,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $854.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.05.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

