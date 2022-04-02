Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

MDRX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,569. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

