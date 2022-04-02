Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,166,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,020,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of General Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.96 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.