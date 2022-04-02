Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,344,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.28. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

