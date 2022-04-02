Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,255,915 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,255,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,856,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.88% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 152,407 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.94 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

