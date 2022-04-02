Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $120.71 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 329,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,708,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $276.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.75.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

