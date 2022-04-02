Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $139.54 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,659,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,544,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

