Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $141.12 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $238.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average of $241.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

