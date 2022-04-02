Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 452,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,586,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Norfolk Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $265.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.