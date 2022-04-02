Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $150.85 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,845,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 77,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

