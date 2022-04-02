Alpha Finance Lab Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $388.46 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $262.89 million and $388.46 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037336 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002277 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

