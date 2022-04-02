Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $126.44

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.44, but opened at $129.17. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 110 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
