Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $126.44

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.44, but opened at $129.17. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 110 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMR. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

