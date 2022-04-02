Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,814.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,708.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,805.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,151.62 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $754,814,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,309.71.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

