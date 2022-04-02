Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

ATEC opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 958,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 260,246 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

