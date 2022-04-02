Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given New €37.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

ALSMY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 774,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

