Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,509. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

