Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after buying an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,423,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 441,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 378,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

