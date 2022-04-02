Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,127.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,271.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,063.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,271.63. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,755,067. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

