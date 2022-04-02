Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stake Lowered by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $154,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.