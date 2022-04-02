Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.63. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

