Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE AMRC opened at $80.02 on Friday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

