American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

