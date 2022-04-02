American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

