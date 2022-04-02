American Research & Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.