Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.28. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 368,313 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATA. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

