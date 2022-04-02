Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,573,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.