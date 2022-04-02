Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,573,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

