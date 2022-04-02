Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,498,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

