Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.